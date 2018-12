The United States' defense secretary, Jim Mattis, arrives to greet US Vice President Mike Pence at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, on Dec. 19, 2018, on the same day that US President Donald J. Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Russian President Vladimir Putin answers a question during his annual live-broadcasted news conference with Russian federal, regional and foreign media at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The president of the United States said on Thursday that Russia, Iran and others are displeased with his decision to pull American troops out of Syria.

Donald Trump made that assessment on Twitter even though his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had earlier praised the withdrawal of US forces from that Middle Eastern country.