President Donald Trump's nominee for US attorney general, William Barr (r, standing), testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Jan. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JONATHAN ERNST / **POOL**

President Donald Trump's nominee for US attorney general, William Barr, on Tuesday emphasized his independence in the face of hypothetical "political interference" while stressing the "vital importance" of allowing the Russia probe to be completed.

"On my watch, Bob will be allowed to complete his work," Barr said at his first confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, referring to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigation into alleged connections between Trump's 2016 election campaign and the Kremlin.