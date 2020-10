US President Donald Trump arrives aboard Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday, 2 October 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Marine One departs after carrying US President Donald Trump to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

The White House is seen the evening after US President Donald J. Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid, in Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday, 2 October 2020. Trump is to spend the "next few days" at the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. EFE/EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump exits Marine One while arriving to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, on 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

The president of the United States on Friday said his COVID-19 treatment in hospital was "going well," as contact tracing among his circles was underway.

It was a hectic day in Washington, with rumors swirling about Trump's health, his admission to hospital and amid tracing of his recent close contacts, such as Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who announced that he had returned a negative test. EFE-EPA