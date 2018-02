Donald Trump Jr., with his wife Vanessa and children depart St. John's Church in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Chris Kleponis

The wife of US President Donald Trump's oldest son was taken to a New York hospital on Monday after opening an envelope containing a "suspicious" substance, media outlets reported.

Vanessa Trump noticed a white powder inside the envelope when she opened a letter addressed to her husband, Donald Trump Jr.