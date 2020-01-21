President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington on 19 January 2020. Trump returned to Washington after speaking at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention and Trade Show in Austin, Texas. EFE/EPA/SARAH SILBIGER

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference to announce the House impeachment managers at the Capitol in Washington on 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US flag flies outside of the US Capitol in Washington on 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

Defense attorneys for President Donald Trump on Monday called on the Republican-controlled Senate to "speedily reject" the impeachment case against him, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, and called the Democrats' investigation of the president "rigged."

The president's lawyers had until noon on Monday to present in writing their arguments in defending Trump, after Democratic lawmakers who will be the "managers" of the impeachment case formally expressed their point of view in a similar document last Saturday.