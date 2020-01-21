efe-epaBy Susana Samhan Washington

Defense attorneys for President Donald Trump on Monday called on the Republican-controlled Senate to "speedily reject" the impeachment case against him, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, and called the Democrats' investigation of the president "rigged."

The president's lawyers had until noon on Monday to present in writing their arguments in defending Trump, after Democratic lawmakers who will be the "managers" of the impeachment case formally expressed their point of view in a similar document last Saturday.