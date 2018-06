US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow responds to a question from the news media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 04 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ SHAWN THEW

Director of National Economic Council Larry Kudlow smiles as United States President Donald J. Trump speaks with reporters during a meeting with automotive industries executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 11 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alex Edelman / POOL

US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow responds to a question from the news media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

The chief economic adviser of the White House was hospitalized on Monday after suffering a heart attack, the President of the United States said Tuesday in Singapore.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack," Trump said on Twitter.