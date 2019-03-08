Kevin Downing, one of the defense attorneys for former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (not shown), arrived for the sentencing hearing for his client on March 7, 2019, in Alexandria, Virginia. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 11 months behind bars for the eight counts of fraud he was convicted on last August.

The sentence handed down against Manafort has no relation to his activities as head of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, but it does stem from the investigation into alleged Russian contacts with campaign officials and possible coordination between the campaign and the Kremlin being pursued under the leadership of Special Counsel Robert Mueller since May 2017.