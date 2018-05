President Donald Trump meets with survivors of the April 17, 2018, Southwest Airlines accident on May 1, 2018, at the White House. EFE-EPA/ Andrew Harrer/**POOL**

Harold Bornstein, who was Donald Trump's physician before the mogul became president, said Tuesday that people close to the president last year "raided" his office, seizing all Trump's medical records, a move the White House characterized as "standard procedure."

In an interview with NBC News, Bornstein said that Keith Schiller and another "large man" came to his Park Avenue office to take all the president's original and photocopied medical records on Feb. 3, 2017.