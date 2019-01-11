US President Donald Trump talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 10. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, will appear Feb. 7 before a US congressional committee that is expected to ask questions about the billionaire's dealings with Russia, CNN reported Thursday.

Cohen voluntarily agreed to face the House Oversight Committee after being sentenced last month to three years in prison for tax fraud and campaign finance violations arising from payoffs he made during the 2016 Trump presidential campaign to women who claimed to have had affairs with the then-candidate.