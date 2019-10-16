Democratic candidate for United States President, Former Vice President Joe Biden, addresses an audience at the Governor's Inn in Rochester, New Hampshire, USA, Oct. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Democratic candidate for Presidency and Senator, Elizabeth Warren delivers a speech during SEIU's Unions for All summit in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

United States Senator Elizabeth Warren was the main target of attack in the fourth Democratic debate on Tuesday, in which all candidates supported an inquiry into President Donald Trump’s impeachment and avoided questioning the actions of former vice president Joe Biden regarding Ukraine.

The criticisms and challenges that several of the Democratic presidential candidates addressed to Warren during the debate in Westerville, Ohio, showed that some saw the senator as the favorite in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries over Biden. EFE-EPA