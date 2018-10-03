Democratic lawmakers and some members of the Republican Party on Wednesday rejected the jibes made by President Donald Trump about one of the alleged victims of sexual misconduct by his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.
After the president at a political rally in Mississippi on Tuesday publicly mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford regarding her declaration before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, some lawmakers stepped up to censure Trump's words, including Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, a key vote in the judge's confirmation to the high court.