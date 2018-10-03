President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally on Oct. 2, 2018, in Southaven, Mississippi, at which he mocked Christine Blasey Ford, the accuser of his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, sparking outrage from certain Republican lawmakers and many Democrats. El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald J. Trump (c), participa en un mitin de Make America Great Again hoy, martes 2 de octubre de 2018, en el Landers Center, en Southaven, Mississippi (EE.UU.). Trump ha estado organizando mítines MAGA en todo el país para apoyar a los candidatos republicanos y hablar sobre lo que cree que son los logros de su administración. Durante esta manifestación, el presidente Trump hizo declaraciones burlonas del testimonio de la doctora Christine Blasey Ford, quien acusó al nominado a la Corte Suprema Brett Kavanaugh de presuntamente haberla asaltado sexualmente cuando estaban en la escuela secundaria. EFE/Brandon Dill

Democratic lawmakers and some members of the Republican Party on Wednesday rejected the jibes made by President Donald Trump about one of the alleged victims of sexual misconduct by his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

After the president at a political rally in Mississippi on Tuesday publicly mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford regarding her declaration before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, some lawmakers stepped up to censure Trump's words, including Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, a key vote in the judge's confirmation to the high court.