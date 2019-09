A polar bear swims in the water off a barrier island in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge just outside the Inupiat village of Kaktovik, Alaska, USA, Sept. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Republican Senator from Alaska Don Young (R) shakes hands with US President Donald J. Trump (L) after speaking about the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) at the White House in Washington, DC, Dec. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The administration of United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday that oil drilling in part of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge would have a negligible environmental impact, clearing the way for lease sales to oil companies this year, according to EFE/Dow Jones.

The finding by the US Department of Interior was backed by Alaskan officials and others who called it a critical step in decades of work to open the wildlife refuge to oil interests. EFE-EPA