Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gives a statement at the construction site of the Tesla Giga Factory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 03 September 2020 (reissued 14 April 2022). EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER/FILE

The Twitter icon is displayed outside the company's corporate office in New York, New York, USA, April 21, 2022. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL/FILE

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio, USA, 23 April 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL/FILE

The social network launched by former United States President Donald Trump was the most downloaded free application for iPhone on Tuesday in the United States, a day after the board of Twitter accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s purchasing offer.

The "top free apps" section of the US App Store was headed by Truth Social, followed by Twitter in second place.