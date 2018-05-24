Photo taken May 7, 2018, showing Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and close adviser of President Donald Trump, at an event in the White House Rose Garden. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump and one of his closest advisers, received a permanent security clearance on Wednesday, dispelling doubts about his possible recent loss of clout in US relations with Mexico, China and Israel.

According to various media outlets, the FBI completed its thorough investigation of Kushner's financial activities and foreign contacts, a task taking more than a year and which had to be finalized before the husband of Trump's oldest child Ivanka could re-obtain permission to access the most closely guarded US secrets.