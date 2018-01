Marco Amaral celebrates after throwing a shoe at a projection of US President Donald J. Trump during a Trump state of the union speech watch party in San Diego, California, USA, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID MAUNG

US President Donald J. Trump smiles during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL

A close-up image showing the Twitter app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, Nov. 08, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH ILLUSTRATION

The American President's State of the Union address to the Congress on Tuesday became the most tweeted address ever with 4.5 million tweets, Twitter announced.

Donald Trump's address, Twitter said, led to a total of 4.5 million tweets with the hashtags #SOTU and #JointSession".