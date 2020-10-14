Amy Coney Barrett, US President Donald Trump's choice to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death last month of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, spent much of Tuesday's Senate confirmation hearing turning aside questions from Democrats about abortion and whether she would recuse herself if a dispute over the Nov. 3 election came before the court.
"Judges cannot just wake up one day and say, 'I have an agenda. I like guns. I hate abortion,' and walk in like a royal queen and impose their will on the world," the 48-year-old mother of seven told the Senate Judiciary Committee.