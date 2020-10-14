Sen. Richard Blumenthal questions Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/SARAH SILBIGER/POOL

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont speaks via video-conference during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/STEFANI REYNOLDS/ POOL

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett answers questions at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington on Tuesday, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Amy Coney Barrett, US President Donald Trump's choice to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death last month of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, spent much of Tuesday's Senate confirmation hearing turning aside questions from Democrats about abortion and whether she would recuse herself if a dispute over the Nov. 3 election came before the court.

"Judges cannot just wake up one day and say, 'I have an agenda. I like guns. I hate abortion,' and walk in like a royal queen and impose their will on the world," the 48-year-old mother of seven told the Senate Judiciary Committee.