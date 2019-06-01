US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Colorado in Washington, DC, USA, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A day after President Trump threatened to impose across-the-board tariffs on Mexico if it doesn't crack down on the flow of migrants into the US, business groups and lawmakers expressed opposition to the plan, while the Mexican government said it would meet with the US to explore a diplomatic solution, according to a Dow Jones news report supplied to EFE on Saturday.

Mr. Trump's tweet late Thursday that the US could impose 5 percent tariffs on nearly $360 billion in Mexican imports caught some of his aides by surprise, and the plan was opposed by his top trade adviser, Robert Lighthizer, according to people familiar with the situation.