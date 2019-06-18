US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday emphasized his office's "constructive" talks with Democratic lawmakers and said he hopes that there will be substantial progress in the coming weeks on a quick approval in Congress for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"I am aware of specific areas where members (of Congress) have ideas to strengthen the agreement, and we are having constructive discussions on how to make improvements," Lighthizer said in his opening statement before the Senate Finance Committee.