A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) on the border in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/KCNA

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, surprised his own advisers when he offered on Twitter to "say Hello(?)!" to North Korea's Kim Jong Un on the border between North and South Korea, setting into motion a 24-hour scramble to prepare for a possible meeting, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Sunday.

The administration hadn't begun to plan for a possible meeting until the president tweeted on Saturday, people familiar with the discussion said, despite public comments by Trump last week in which he hinted he might be interested in meeting with the North Korean leader during his swing through Asia.