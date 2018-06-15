.S. President Donald J. Trump steps off the 'Air Force One' at Joint Base Andrews, after returning from a summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, at the Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, USA, Jun 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK WILSON / POOL

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald J. Trump during a summit at Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018.

Footage aired by North Korean television of the United States president saluting North Korea's defense minister at this week's summit in Singapore on Thursday provoked criticism in the United States and prompted the White House to defend his actions.

The incident was shown in a 42-minute program, aired on Thursday in North Korea, which featured exclusive details of Kim Jong-un's journey from Pyongyang to the city-state, his three-day stay in Singapore and his meeting with Donald Trump, which was the first between leaders of the countries.