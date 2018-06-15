Footage aired by North Korean television of the United States president saluting North Korea's defense minister at this week's summit in Singapore on Thursday provoked criticism in the United States and prompted the White House to defend his actions.
The incident was shown in a 42-minute program, aired on Thursday in North Korea, which featured exclusive details of Kim Jong-un's journey from Pyongyang to the city-state, his three-day stay in Singapore and his meeting with Donald Trump, which was the first between leaders of the countries.