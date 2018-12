General view of the wall that delimits the border between the United States and Mexico in a section of the community of Santa Teresa, State of Chihuahua, Mexico, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Bringas

View of a dog next to a banner during a demonstrate of Mexicans citizens along the border between Mexico and the US, at the point of Las Torres, in the state of Tijuana, Mexico, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Zepeda

Amid threats of a government shutdown over funding of the Mexico border wall, the president of the United States said on Tuesday that it will be artistically designed and beautiful.

“The Democrats, are saying loud and clear that they do not want to build a Concrete Wall - but we are not building a Concrete Wall, we are building artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it,” said Trump on Twitter.