President Donald Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Chinese officials "always change the deal in the end to their benefit" and warned Beijing that he would take an even tougher stance on trade if re-elected in 2020.

"China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 - was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don't come through," the president said in a series of Twitter posts on the same day that US and Chinese officials met in Beijing for a new round of trade negotiations.