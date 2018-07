US President Donald Trump acknowledges the media on his return to the White House on Tuesday, July 24. EFE-EPA/Oliver Contreras/POOL

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China of "viciously" attacking US farmers amid a burgeoning trade war between the two nations.

"China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the US," the president said on Twitter.