Michael Cohen, former attorney to US President Donald J. Trump, reacts while listening to the closing remarks of House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, while appearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump addresses a press conference after a meeting with the North Korean leader, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Trump says Cohen told truth about no collusion with Russia in 2016 elections

The president of the United States said Thursday that his former attorney, Michael Cohen, had repeatedly lied during his testimony before a Senate panel but told the truth that his 2016 election campaign did not collude with the Russian government.

Donald Trump was answering a question during a press conference at the end of a summit with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, in Hanoi.