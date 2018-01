US President Donald J. Trump speaks as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (R) listens during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX WONG / POOL (AFP OUT)

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX WONG / POOL (AFP OUT)

US President Donald J. Trump speaks as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (R) listens during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX WONG / POOL (AFP OUT)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stands beside monitors showing US President Donald J. Trump delivering a statement on the economy, at the beginning of a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Trump says controversial book on him is full of lies

The President of the United States said Thursday night that a controversial book on him and his tenure is full of lies.

"Fire and Fury", scheduled to go on sale on Friday, is "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist," Donald Trump said on Twitter, adding that he never spoke with its author, journalist Michael Wolff, for a book.