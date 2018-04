Korean-Americans march with Dreamers and hundreds of demonstrators calling for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) protection and protesting against US President Donald Trump in a national day of action in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

US President Donald J. Trump (L) waves in front of First Lady Melania Trump (R) as they disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the DACA plan is dead and urged Mexico to stop the migrant caravans headed for the United States.

"DACA is dead because the Democrats didn't care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!" Trump said on Twitter.