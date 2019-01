US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chester County Sheriff Carolyn Bunny Welsh (L) participate in a roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities with State, local and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 11 January 2019. The partial government shutdown, which is tied for the longest in US history, has affected about 800,000 federal workers. (Lanzamiento de disco, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump presents a 'typical standard wall design' as he participates in a roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities with State, local and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 11 January 2019. The partial government shutdown, which is tied for the longest in US history, has affected about 800,000 federal workers. (Lanzamiento de disco, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Jackson County Sheriff AJ Louderback (R) participate in a roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities with State, local and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 11 January 2019. The partial government shutdown, which is tied for the longest in US history, has affected about 800,000 federal workers. (Lanzamiento de disco, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had no immediate plans to resort to a national-emergency declaration to build a wall on the border with Mexico, the issue behind a partial government shutdown now in its 21st day.

"What we're not looking to do right now is a national emergency," he said during a White House roundtable on border security. "I'm not going to do it so fast."