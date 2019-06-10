US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Colorado in Washington, DC, USA, 30 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve has given China a competitive advantage over the US with its monetary policy, adding that it's clear some officials haven't listened to his advice to cut interest rates, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Monday.

Trump has been a critic of the Fed's interest-rate decisions and has called on the central bank to lower its short-term benchmark rate, currently in a range between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent. Trump had also called on the Fed to halt the process of shrinking its bond portfolio.