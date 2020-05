A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) cutting a ribon at a completion ceremony of a factory, which has been built as the production base of Juche fertilizer, on May Day, in Sunchon, North Korea, 01 May 2020 (issued 02 May 2020). EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONL

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-L) attending a completion ceremony of a factory, which has been built as the production base of Juche fertilizer, on May Day, in Sunchon, North Korea, 01 May 2020 (issued 02 May 2020). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was glad to see that Kim Jong-un was back after the North Korean leader appeared in public for the first time in three weeks.

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well," Trump wrote on Twitter. EFE-EPA