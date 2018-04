US President Donald J. Trump waves while walking on the South Lawn of the White House after returning from West Virginia, Washington, DC, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he did not know about a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels as part of a confidentiality deal regarding an alleged romantic liaison with the real estate mogul.

This is Trump's first public statement about his purported 2006 affair with the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.