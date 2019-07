President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of Team USA for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday, July 18. EFE/EPA/Olivier Douliery/POOL

Trump says he didn't like supporters' racist chant about lawmaker

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was displeased when supporters at a campaign rally began chanting "send her back" in reference to Somali-born congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

"I was not happy with it - I disagree with it," he told reporters in the White House Oval Office.