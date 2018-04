US President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Roundtable Discussion on Tax Cuts for Florida Small Businesses at Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah, Florida, USA, 16 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he departs for the US at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, 17 April 2018. Shinzo Abe is on a trip to the USA, as approval ratings for Abe and his cabinet dropped rapidly amid fresh cronyism allegations, to attend a meeting with US President Donald J. Trump at the Mar-a-Lago in Florida, USA on 17 April. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The President of the United States, shortly after meeting with the Japanese president on Tuesday, said that despite Japan and South Korea wanting his country to re-join, he does not want to be a part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

"While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP, I don't like the deal for the United States. Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn't work," Donald Trump said on Twitter.