US Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (both not pictured), in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep. 27, 2017 (re-issued Dec. 20, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

US Special Envoy for the Coalition to Counter IS (Islamic State) Brett McGurk during a conference at Farnesina Palace in Rome, Italy, May 30, 2017 (reissued Dec. 22, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/GIORGIO ONORATI

Former US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (R) listens to US President Donald J. Trump (L) speaking during a luncheon with the Baltic States Heads of Government at The White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 3, 2018 (re-issued 20 Dec. 20, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

The president of the United States said on Saturday that he had an "interesting relationship" with James Mattis, who resigned as the US secretary of defense two days earlier after the White House announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

President Donald Trump defended his decision to hire Mattis, who was the head of US Central Command under his predecessor Barack Obama (2009-2017) but left the post in 2013, allegedly due to differences about the nuclear deal with Iran.