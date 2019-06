US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) review soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Japanese Prime Mnister Shinzo Abe delivers an opening speech next to US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a side-event on digital economy on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

United States President Donald Trump said he would be discussing US actions toward Huawei Technologies Co. when he meets Saturday with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a session that will include a possible trade deal, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

The president added, during a morning meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, that he had already met once with President Xi on the sidelines of the Group-of-20 meeting in Osaka.