US President Donald Trum walks across the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 12, 2018, the day he said he plans to speak with Saudi Arabia's King Salman about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. EFE-EPA/Michael ReynoldsREYNOLDS

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he plans to speak with Saudi Arabia's King Salman about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

"I will be calling at some point King Salman," Trump said in a statement to reporters in Cincinnati, Ohio.