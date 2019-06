The president of the United States, Donald Trump speaks to reporters on June 22, 2019, in Washington DC before departing the White House for a weekend at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland. EPA-EFE/MIKE THEILER / POOL

The president of the United States said Saturday that he would delay planned weekend deportation raids for two weeks while waiting to see if Democrats and Republicans in Congress can come up with solutions to the problems at the southern border.

Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter.