President Donald Trump threatened Monday to destroy the economy of Turkey if it overreaches in Syria, in view of an imminent Turkish military strike against the Syrian Kurdish militias in the Arab country, an attack with which Washington does not wish to get involved.

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey," Trump said in a Twitter post.