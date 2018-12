President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the army will build the controversial wall on the Mexican border if Democrats fail to support the funding needed to guarantee border security. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew/File

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the army will build the controversial wall on the Mexican border if Democrats fail to support the funding needed to guarantee border security.

"If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall," Trump said on Twitter.