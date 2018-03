The president of the United States, Donald Trump, takes part on March 22, 2018, in the Generation Next Summit Panel Discussion at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/File

The president of the United States said Friday he was considering vetoing the newly passed $1.3 trillion spending bill, saying that Democrats in Congress had provided no solution for the problem of DREAMers and that the legislation did not fully fund a planned border wall.

Donald Trump made the remarks on Twitter just hours after the US Senate voted 65-32 in favor of the bill, which had been approved Thursday in the House of Representatives by a 256-167 vote.