US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to members of the news media while meeting with members of Congress in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 July 2018. President Trump has received bipartisan criticism for his handling of a news conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, 16 July. Critics accuse Trump of failing to stand up to the Russian leader and betraying US intelligence agencies by publicly casting doubt on their findings. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States told reporters here Tuesday he misspoke at a news conference following his meeting in Helsinki with his Russian counterpart, insisting that he meant to say it was very plausible that Moscow interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

Donald Trump made the clarification after coming under a storm of criticism from both Democrats and members of his own Republican party, who blasted the president for appearing to give credence to Vladimir Putin over the conclusions of his own intelligence agencies.