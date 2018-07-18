The president of the United States told reporters here Tuesday he misspoke at a news conference following his meeting in Helsinki with his Russian counterpart, insisting that he meant to say it was very plausible that Moscow interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.
Donald Trump made the clarification after coming under a storm of criticism from both Democrats and members of his own Republican party, who blasted the president for appearing to give credence to Vladimir Putin over the conclusions of his own intelligence agencies.