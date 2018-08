Iran exports many goods abroad, like these pistachios being weighed by a shopkeeper in a market of the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 7, 2018, but now its trade is threatened after US President Donald Trump said the decision to reimpose a series of sanctions on Iran, which the United States had lifted following the 2015 nuclear accord, was taken in the interest of world peace. EFE-EPA/Ali Haider

Iran exports many goods abroad, like these pistachios for sale in in a market of the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 7, 2018, but now its trade is threatened after US President Donald Trump said the decision to reimpose a series of sanctions on Iran, which the United States had lifted following the 2015 nuclear accord, was taken in the interest of world peace. EFE-EPA/Ali Haider

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the decision to reimpose a series of sanctions on Iran, which the United States had lifted following the 2015 nuclear accord, was taken in the interest of world peace.

"The Iran sanctions have officially been cast...Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!" Trump wrote on Twitter.