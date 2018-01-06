US President Donald Trump said on Jan. 6, 2018, that he would be willing to speak with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to help reduce tensions over the Asian nation's nuclear program. EPA-EFE/File

US President Donald J. Trump and his Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn affirm their support for each other at Camp David, Maryland, USA, 06 January 2018 after holding meetings with staff, members of his Cabinet and Republican members of Congress to discuss the Republican legislative agenda for 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listen as Republican leaders take turns speaking to the media at Camp David, Maryland, USA, 06 January 2018, after meetings to discuss the Republican legislative agenda for 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis /POOL

The president of the United States said Saturday he would be willing to talk to North Korea's supreme leader and hoped that Pyongyang and its southern neighbor continue their dialogue beyond discussions regarding the upcoming Winter Olympics, to be held in South Korea from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25.

Asked at a news conference at Camp David (the US president's country retreat in Maryland) whether he would be interested in speaking by telephone with Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump said he always believed in dialogue.