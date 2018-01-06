The president of the United States said Saturday he would be willing to talk to North Korea's supreme leader and hoped that Pyongyang and its southern neighbor continue their dialogue beyond discussions regarding the upcoming Winter Olympics, to be held in South Korea from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25.
Asked at a news conference at Camp David (the US president's country retreat in Maryland) whether he would be interested in speaking by telephone with Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump said he always believed in dialogue.