Photo made available by presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Jan. 4, 2018, shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in having a telephone conversation with US President Donald J. Trump in Seoul, South Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/Cheong Wa Dae

US President Donald J. Trump makes opening remarks as he holds a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 10, 2018. Looking on from right is US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. EPA-EFE/Ron Sachs / POOL

Trump says he's willing to talk with North Korea

President Donald Trump told his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, on Thursday that he was open to having talks with North Korea at the right time.

"President Trump expressed his openness to holding talks between the United States and North Korea at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances," the White House said in a statement.