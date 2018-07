US President Donald Trump returns to the White House on Wednesday, July 18, after a brief excursion to an airbase outside Washington. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he made it clear to Russia's Vladimir Putin at their summit in Finland earlier this week that Washington would not tolerate further Kremlin meddling in US elections.

"I let him know we can't have this, we're not going to have it, and that's the way it's going to be," Trump told CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor in an interview.