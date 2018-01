Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) listen to the State of the Union address in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump smiles during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL

Trump says he will not be complacent over North Korean threat

The president of the United States Tuesday warned that North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons might very soon threaten the US mainland, and he would respond with maximum pressure, and not with complacency.

"Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations that got us into this dangerous position," Donald Trump said during his State of the Union speech to Congress.