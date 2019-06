US President Donald Trump speaks during a round table about the opioid crisis at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZACH GIBSON

The president of the United States on Wednesday said he would accept damaging information provided by foreign actors such as China or Russia on his Democratic opponent in the 2020 presidential elections.

In a pre-taped interview on the American network ABC News, Donald Trump told host George Stephanopoulos that he would listen to that information on his rival in a hypothetical scenario in which another country offered it and denied that this would constitute foreign electoral interference.