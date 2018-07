An employee carries flags in between press-conferences of the heads of the states at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a press conference on the second day of the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The President of the United States claimed Monday owing to his tough stand at the Brussels summit, the alliance has now emerged stronger and richer.

"Received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking me for helping to bring them together and to get them focused on financial obligations, both present & future. We had a truly great Summit that was inaccurately covered by much of the media. NATO is now strong & rich!" tweeted Donald Trump from Helsinki.