US President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House from the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony in Annapolis in Washington, DC, USA 25 May 2018. Earlier in the day, the President said talks are continuing with North Korea. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The President of the United States said Friday that if the meeting with North Korea finally happens, it will probably be held in Singapore on June 12, the place and date initially scheduled.

"We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date." Donald Trump said in a Twitter message.