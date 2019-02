Fred and Cindy Warmbier, parents of Otto Warmbier, speak at the 10th Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, at the International Conference Center Geneva (CICG) in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A photo provided by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows US student Otto Frederick Warmbier (L) in relation to his trial held by The Supreme Court of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

United States President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a press conference, after a meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

The president of the United States said Thursday that he had discussed the death of American student Otto Warmbier in 2017 with the North Korean leader during their bilateral summit and added that his counterpart expressed regret about the death.

Warmbier, aged 22, died in Jun. 2017 six days after he was returned to the US in a comatose state after spending one and a half year imprisoned in North Korea.