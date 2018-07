US President Donald Trump (l.) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (r.) during their controversial meeting in Helsinki give a press conference on July 16, 2018; the US president later said his meeting with Putin went even better than the NATO summit with America's allies. EFE-EPA/Mauri Ratilainen

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his controversial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was even better than the annual NATO summit in Brussels, at which he demanded a greater contribution to defense funding by America's allies.

"While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia," Trump said on his Twitter account.